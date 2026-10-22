Dasara festivities conclude at Kanaka Durga temple

VIJAYAWADA: The annual Dasara festivities at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam (SDMSD) on Indrakeeladri concluded on Tuesday with all traditional rituals performed on a grand scale.

Temple authorities said more than 16.6 lakh devotees visited Kanaka Durga temple between October 11 and 21. The celebrations saw unprecedented crowds, record laddu prasadam sales and extensive arrangements by the administration and police to ensure smooth darshan.

A total of 15,05,359 devotees had darshan during the first 10 days. On Wednesday, another 1.55 lakh devotees visited by 7 pm, taking the total footfall to 16,60,359. The rush continued even after Vijayadasami on October 20, with Bhavani devotees and pilgrims arriving from across Andhra Pradesh.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer visited the temple on Tuesday and offered special prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga, adorned as Sri Rajarajeshwari Devi. He was accorded a traditional welcome and received Vedic blessings, ceremonial robes, prasadam and a portrait from temple officials.

The festivities also set a new record in laddu prasadam sales. As many as 30,69,048 laddus were sold between October 11 and 20, up 7,49,847 from last year. On Wednesday, another 5,08,676 laddus were sold by 6 pm, taking cumulative sales to 35,77,724. Preparations continued with about five lakh laddus in stock.