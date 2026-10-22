Unbroken since 1994, SIMBEX returns to Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: For 33 years, India and Singapore have strengthened their maritime cooperation through SIMBEX, one of the Indian Navy’s longest-running bilateral naval exercises with a foreign country.

The 33rd edition of the Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) commenced at the Eastern Naval Command headquarters in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The Indian and Singaporean naval personnel are set to undertake a series of professional exchanges and maritime drills over six days.

Singapore’s Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) ship RSS Supreme arrived in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday to participate in the exercise, joining Indian Navy ships INS Nilgiri and INS Kamorta.

The opening ceremony was held onboard the two Indian Navy ships, and attended by senior officers from both navies, including Rear Admiral Manoj Jha, Chief Staff Officer (Operations), Eastern Naval Command, and Colonel Bertram Ang, Fleet Commander, Republic of Singapore Navy.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Rear Admiral Manoj Jha said the Indian Navy valued Singapore’s continued commitment to the exercise, which reflected the mutual trust and professional cooperation between the two maritime forces.

“Our partnership demonstrates how two professional maritime forces can strengthen one another through shared learning, mutual trust and a common commitment to excellence,” he emphasised.