Violence, clashes and arson mar filing of nominations in AP

TIRUPATI/KADAPA/KURNOOL/ANANTAPUR/GUNTUR: Widespread violence, physical clashes between Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) cadres, stone-pelting, and arson marked the opening day of the ZPTC and MPTC nomination process across Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, as opposition parties accused the ruling coalition of systematic obstruction and partisan police inaction.
From the Rayalaseema heartland to Palnadu, election centres turned into arenas of confrontation, forcing police to execute house arrests, lathi-charges, and mass detention to maintain law and order.
In Tirupati, Chittoor, and Annamayya districts, severe tension prevailed as opposition candidates were systematically obstructed from reaching Returning Officers.
Outside the Chittoor Zilla Parishad office, a car belonging to YSRCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy was surrounded and vandalised by alleged TDP supporters, forcing him to flee the premises under heavy protection.
As bouncers and rival groups gathered outside the centre, Chittoor Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi personally led a police force to conduct a lathi-charge and clear the area.
In Thottambedu, a YSRCP leader was forcefully pulled out of his vehicle, while in Chandragiri, YSRCP leader Chandramouli Reddy fell at the feet of Additional SP Ravi Manohar Achari inside the Returning Officer’s room, pleading for physical safety.
Violent skirmishes erupted in Punganur constituency after women candidates contesting MPTC seats on YSRCP tickets were barred from submitting nomination papers. Their sit-in protest on the main road triggered clashes with TDP workers using sticks and stones.
In Sodum mandal, rival groups pelted stones at each other, culminating in a car belonging to TDP leader Pavan Kumar Reddy being torched.
High-voltage political drama unfolded outside the Tirupati District Collectorate when Chandragiri TDP MLA Pulivarthi Nani staged a dharna holding a portrait of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, demanding the immediate arrest of former YSRCP MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy for inciting violence. Police detained Nani and released later for violating the election code.
Minutes later, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and his son, former TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, launched a counter-protest at the same spot against TDP high-handedness before being taken into custody and subsequently released.
In Kadapa district, law enforcement agencies moved swiftly to place several key opposition figures under house arrest or preventive detention. Badvel YSRCP MLA Dr Dasari Sudha, MLC Ramesh Yadav, and party additional coordinator N. Viswanatha Reddy were confined to their residences by police teams.
In Kamalapuram, party in-charge Naren Ramanjaneyulu Reddy, state general secretary Ravi Kumar Reddy, and Redyam Venkata Subba Reddy were intercepted and detained while heading to file nominations.
Outside the Kadapa Zilla Parishad office, TDP workers blocked YSRCP candidates, resulting in a flurry of stone-pelting and glass-bottle throwing that left multiple individuals injured before DSP Bhavani intervened to restore order. Police also engaged in physical push-and-shove matches with opposition workers in Khajipet and Railway Kodur.
Meanwhile, an atmosphere of panic gripped Pulivendula following targeted late-night arson attacks.
Unidentified miscreants pelted beer bottles at the residences of YSRCP municipal candidates Niranjan Reddy and Anjanappa, setting two trucks and two motorcycles ablaze outside their houses.
Inspecting the damaged properties on Wednesday, Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy slammed the state government and local law enforcement, alleging that police remained mute spectators while opposition properties were destroyed.
Demanding that Pulivendula DSP Murali Nayak discharge his duties impartially, Avinash Reddy condemned the police for filing cases against 900 YSRCP workers while turning a blind eye to CCTV footage of ruling party attacks.
In Kurnool, clashes broke out at the Kurnool Rural Mandal Parishad office and the Mamidalapadu municipal election cell.
Heated arguments erupted when TDP supporters allegedly attempted to prevent YSRCP candidates from obtaining essential No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) and no-dues paperwork for Ulchala Gram Panchayat, prompting police forces to disperse the crowds.
Across the erstwhile Anantapur district spanning Raptadu, Singanamala, Guntakal, Uravakonda, and Penukonda constituencies, the YSRCP coordinators, including former minister Usha Sri Charan, staged demonstrations over alleged assaults and document destruction.
In Palnadu district’s Rompicherla mandal, the situation escalated into violence when a large mob of YSRCP activists attempted to force their way into the nomination centre.
When police personnel attempted to enforce security perimeters, the mob launched an attack, forcing law enforcement to execute a lathi-charge to regain control of the area.
Police across all districts have since intensified patrolling and fortified nomination centres to prevent further political violence.