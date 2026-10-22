Violence, clashes and arson mar filing of nominations in AP

TIRUPATI/KADAPA/KURNOOL/ANANTAPUR/GUNTUR: Widespread violence, physical clashes between Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) cadres, stone-pelting, and arson marked the opening day of the ZPTC and MPTC nomination process across Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, as opposition parties accused the ruling coalition of systematic obstruction and partisan police inaction.

From the Rayalaseema heartland to Palnadu, election centres turned into arenas of confrontation, forcing police to execute house arrests, lathi-charges, and mass detention to maintain law and order.

In Tirupati, Chittoor, and Annamayya districts, severe tension prevailed as opposition candidates were systematically obstructed from reaching Returning Officers.

Outside the Chittoor Zilla Parishad office, a car belonging to YSRCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy was surrounded and vandalised by alleged TDP supporters, forcing him to flee the premises under heavy protection.

As bouncers and rival groups gathered outside the centre, Chittoor Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi personally led a police force to conduct a lathi-charge and clear the area.

In Thottambedu, a YSRCP leader was forcefully pulled out of his vehicle, while in Chandragiri, YSRCP leader Chandramouli Reddy fell at the feet of Additional SP Ravi Manohar Achari inside the Returning Officer’s room, pleading for physical safety.