YSRCP is using litigation to obstruct development: Andhra Pradesh CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu accused the YSRCP of using litigation to obstruct development projects, welfare initiatives and elections. Referring to the Supreme Court verdict, he alleged that the opposition party was distorting court rulings to create confusion.

Addressing the Ministers, MLAs, MPs, candidates and booth-level workers through a teleconference on Wednesday, the Chief Minister claimed that the YSRCP had filed around 60 petitions in the High Court and Supreme Court over issues including electoral rolls and BC reservations.

He also alleged that nearly 300 petitions had been filed to obstruct the Mega DSC recruitment process aimed at providing jobs to unemployed youth.

He accused YSRCP leaders of approaching courts and writing letters against major projects such as Amaravati and Polavaram. Describing former Chief Minister YS Jagan Maohan Reddy as a “criminal litigant”, Naidu said such political conduct created hurdles to development and the delivery of welfare benefits.