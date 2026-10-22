YSRCP is using litigation to obstruct development: Andhra Pradesh CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu accused the YSRCP of using litigation to obstruct development projects, welfare initiatives and elections. Referring to the Supreme Court verdict, he alleged that the opposition party was distorting court rulings to create confusion.
Addressing the Ministers, MLAs, MPs, candidates and booth-level workers through a teleconference on Wednesday, the Chief Minister claimed that the YSRCP had filed around 60 petitions in the High Court and Supreme Court over issues including electoral rolls and BC reservations.
He also alleged that nearly 300 petitions had been filed to obstruct the Mega DSC recruitment process aimed at providing jobs to unemployed youth.
He accused YSRCP leaders of approaching courts and writing letters against major projects such as Amaravati and Polavaram. Describing former Chief Minister YS Jagan Maohan Reddy as a “criminal litigant”, Naidu said such political conduct created hurdles to development and the delivery of welfare benefits.
The Chief Minister further alleged that while the TDP was engaged in selecting candidates for municipalities, the YSRCP was conspiring to create disturbances during the elections. He called on alliance leaders to expose what he termed the opposition’s excesses and explain the government’s achievements to voters.
Naidu directed the TDP leaders to work towards ensuring the victory of NDA alliance candidates in the upcoming local body elections. He stressed the need for close coordination with the Jana Sena Party and the BJP.
The Chief Minister called for serious attention to every stage of the electoral process, from candidate selection to the declaration of results. He said priority is being given to candidates who had worked hard for the party and urged leaders to strengthen their grassroots presence.
With only a week available for campaigning, Naidu directed party leaders to intensify their outreach in all municipalities. He urged them to spend more time among people, maintain coordination with alliance partners and work collectively to secure victory.