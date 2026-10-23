27.54 lakh children screened in Andhra under RBSK programme

VIJAYAWADA: Under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), medical health authorities have conducted free health screenings for 27.54 lakh children across the state over the past three months.

The health initiative targets children below the age of 18 in Anganwadi centres, government schools, and government-aided schools. With the government setting a target to examine a total of 53,66,466 children, the screening program, which commenced last July through health personnel, has completed 51.32% of its total objective so far.

Among those screened, confirmatory examinations were conducted by medical officers on 9,32,352 children, leading to the identification of 27,039 children with specific health defects and medical issues who are currently receiving specialised treatment in major hospitals.

Additionally, 541 children have successfully undergone various surgical procedures. The program screens for a total of 38 distinct health conditions categorised into congenital anomalies, diseases, nutritional deficiencies, and developmental delays or disabilities.

Reviewing the implementation of the program on Thursday, Health Secretary G. Veerapandian held a high-level review meeting with Health and Family Welfare Commissioner K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu and other senior officials.