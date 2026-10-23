Andhra DGP warns those involved in violence and attacks on cops of stringent action

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 31 election-related incidents were reported across 13 districts during the filing of nominations for the MPTC and ZPTC elections on Thursday, according to Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta. In a statement, the DGP said the incidents included 22 cases of violence and public disorder and nine cases involving the snatching or tearing of nomination papers. Police have registered 16 cases, including counter-cases, while action is underway in 11 other incidents. So far, 54 people have been named as accused.

Anantapur reported the highest number of incidents with eight, followed by Annamayya, Kadapa, Prakasam and Tirupati with three each. Chittoor, Sri Sathya Sai and Palnadu reported two incidents each, while Nellore, Kurnool, Markapuram, Nandyal and Eluru reported one each.

A police constable sustained grievous injuries during an attack, while two others, including a candidate, were seriously injured. Police resorted to lathi-charge on three occasions and fired two tear-gas shells to disperse mobs.

The DGP directed district police chiefs to deploy additional forces at sensitive locations. He warned that those involved in violence or attacks on police personnel would face stringent action.