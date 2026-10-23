Andhra: Ex-TDP MLA Lakshmi Devi joins YSRCP

VIJAYAWADA: In a major political shift in Srikakulam district, former MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday, severing a nearly four-decade-long family association with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). She was welcomed into the party fold along with her key followers by YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the party’s central office in Tadepalli, presenting them with party scarves.

Lakshmi Devi’s induction marks the end of a long-standing legacy with the TDP. Her late husband, former minister Gunda Appala Suryanarayana, was a prominent political figure who won as an MLA four times and served as a minister twice. Continuing the family’s political footprint, Lakshmi Devi herself was elected as the Srikakulam MLA on a TDP ticket during the 2014 general elections.

Along with Lakshmi Devi, several local leaders and supporters switched loyalties.