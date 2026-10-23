Andhra Pradesh: Ensure plastic-free Pushkarams, says PCB chief

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) Chairman P Krishnaiah has directed beverage companies to prepare comprehensive action plans to reduce plastic use and ensure effective collection and recycling of plastic bottles during the forthcoming Godavari Pushkarams.

Chairing a video conference on Thursday with company representatives and officials, Krishnaiah stressed the need for advance planning to manage plastic waste, ensure adequate drinking water supply and promote eco-friendly alternatives during Pushkarams. He suggested adopting environmentally friendly packaging made from plant-based and paper-based materials, setting up drinking water dispensing stations and encouraging devotees to use reusable bottles.

Emphasising the need for robust waste management mechanism, Krishnaiah called for designated collection centres, segregation of plastic waste and transportation of used bottles to authorised recycling facilities. He also proposed a plastic audit to monitor.

The APPCB chairman directed beverage companies to submit detailed action plans within 15 days. He said protecting the Godavari River from plastic pollution required coordinated efforts by government, industries and local bodies.