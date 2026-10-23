Andhra Pradesh's groundwater levels fall 3.17 metres year-on-year

VISAKHAPATNAM: El Nino-induced deficit monsoon has taken a toll on groundwater levels in Andhra Pradesh, with the State recording an average decline of 3.17 metres compared with the corresponding period last year, with Rayalaseema recording a sharper fall than Coastal Andhra, according to district-wise real-time groundwater data as on October 22, 2026.

The average groundwater level in the State stood at 10.23 metres below ground level (m bgl), compared with 7.06 metres on October 22, 2025. In Rayalaseema, the average depth increased from 7.82 metres to 13.67 metres, a decline of 5.85 metres.

Coastal Andhra recorded a smaller year-on-year (YoY) decline of 2.09 metres, with the average depth increasing from 6.76 metres to 8.85 metres.

Among the districts, Sri Sathya Sai recorded the steepest Year-over-year (YoY) decline of 11.06 metres, with the average groundwater level falling from 9.74 metres to 20.80 metres. Annamayya recorded the second-largest decline at 9.06 metres, followed by Markapuram at 6.38 metres and Eluru at 5.66 metres.

Nandyal and Anantapur each recorded a decline of 5.46 metres, while Chittoor registered a fall of 4.94 metres. Palnadu and YSR Kadapa recorded declines of 4.69 metres and 4.39 metres, respectively.