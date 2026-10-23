Andhra Pradesh's groundwater levels fall 3.17 metres year-on-year

VISAKHAPATNAM: El Nino-induced deficit monsoon has taken a toll on groundwater levels in Andhra Pradesh, with the State recording an average decline of 3.17 metres compared with the corresponding period last year, with Rayalaseema recording a sharper fall than Coastal Andhra, according to district-wise real-time groundwater data as on October 22, 2026.
The average groundwater level in the State stood at 10.23 metres below ground level (m bgl), compared with 7.06 metres on October 22, 2025. In Rayalaseema, the average depth increased from 7.82 metres to 13.67 metres, a decline of 5.85 metres.
Coastal Andhra recorded a smaller year-on-year (YoY) decline of 2.09 metres, with the average depth increasing from 6.76 metres to 8.85 metres.
Among the districts, Sri Sathya Sai recorded the steepest Year-over-year (YoY) decline of 11.06 metres, with the average groundwater level falling from 9.74 metres to 20.80 metres. Annamayya recorded the second-largest decline at 9.06 metres, followed by Markapuram at 6.38 metres and Eluru at 5.66 metres.
Nandyal and Anantapur each recorded a decline of 5.46 metres, while Chittoor registered a fall of 4.94 metres. Palnadu and YSR Kadapa recorded declines of 4.69 metres and 4.39 metres, respectively.
The depth of the water table also varied considerably. Eluru recorded the deepest average groundwater level at 22.58 metres, followed by Markapuram at 21.68 metres, Sri Sathya Sai at 20.80 metres and East Godavari at 20.71 metres. The figures indicate that groundwater was available at greater depths in these districts.
At the other end of the scale, Konaseema recorded the shallowest groundwater level at 2.46 metres below ground level. Bapatla followed at 3.15 metres, while Vizianagaram recorded 3.99 metres. The comparison with May 2026, the pre-monsoon period, also shows a decline in groundwater levels in several parts of the State.
The statewide average depth increased from 10.11 metres in May to 10.23 metres in October, indicating a further decline of 0.12 metres. Rayalaseema recorded a more pronounced deterioration, with the average depth increasing from 11.47 metres in May to 13.67 metres in October, a decline of 2.20 metres.
Markapuram recorded the sharpest fall against its pre-monsoon level, with the average depth increasing from 16.09 metres to 21.68 metres. Annamayya recorded a decline of 5.14 metres, while YSR Kadapa registered a fall of 2.43 metres.
However, the trend was not uniform across the State. Coastal Andhra’s average groundwater level improved from 9.56 metres below ground level in May to 8.85 metres in October, indicating a rise of 0.71 metres.