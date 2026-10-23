Andhra SEC reschedules polling for all 100 Urban Local Bodies to November 1

VIJAYAWADA: In compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court, the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday, decided to allow fresh nominations for specific sensitive wards where obstruction was legally established in four Urban Local Bodies—Kadapa Municipal Corporation, Rajampet and Mydukur Municipalities in Kadapa district, and Tirupati Municipal Corporation in Tirupati district.

The fresh filing of nominations in these ULBs will be allowed on October 23 and 24, 2026, between 11 am and 3 pm. Considering the revised dates for nominations in these ULBs, polling for all 100 ULBs has been rescheduled to November 1, with vote counting set for November 3, 2026.

This major electoral intervention comes as a direct result of petitions filed by the YSRCP in the Supreme Court, challenging widespread violence, physical attacks, intimidation, and forcible obstruction of opposition candidates during the initial nomination phase held from October 16 to 18, 2026.

After reviewing extensive field reports, video footage, and electronic evidence submitted by aggrieved parties under apex court directions, the SEC established that prospective candidates in select sensitive wards had been wrongfully prevented from filing their papers.

In strict compliance with the Supreme Court’s orders on October 21, the SEC halted the ongoing election process on October 21 to provide aggrieved aspirants a fair opportunity to contest.

To ensure a secure environment and prevent any recurrence of law and order disruptions, the SEC has expanded the filing infrastructure for the extended window.

In addition to the previously notified Returning Officer centres, nomination papers will also be received within the secure premises of respective district collectorates as specified by the district election authorities.