AP pomegranate arils exported to New Zealand

CHITTOOR: The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and New Zealand, which came into force on October 20, 2026, has provided an opportunity to export horticultural produce from Chittoor district.

The first export consignment of 500 kg of pomegranate arils from Chittoor was sent to New Zealand on Thursday. Sam Agri Tech Limited at Srini Food Park in Mogili village of Bangarupalem mandal had exported the Bhagwa variety of pomegranate arils worth $8,260 (around `7 lakh) to New Zealand. The consignment was dispatched to the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru for shipment to New Zealand.

The flag-off ceremony was organised by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Regional Office. The initiative is aimed at expanding market access for Indian agricultural and horticultural produce. APEDA has been facilitating agricultural exports by connecting Indian producers and exporters with international markets. The export is expected to highlight the potential of value-added horticultural products from AP in global markets.

GVK Naidu, Managing Director of Sam Agri Tech Limited, Nageshwar Rao, Technical Director, G Satish, Deputy Director and District Horticulture Officer, Chittoor, and Vijay Balaji Yadav KV, Assistant Manager, APEDA Regional Office, Visakhapatnam, attended the event. Joint Director of Horticulture MG Deva Muni Reddy, Deputy Director General of Foreign Trade Sunkara Palani Phani Kiran, and APEDA Assistant General Manager RP Naidu participated in the ceremony virtually.