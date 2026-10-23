Cancel YSRCP’s recognition, TDP urges SEC

VIJAYAWADA: A Telugu Desam Party (TDP) delegation on Thursday lodged a complaint with State Election Commissioner (SEC) Anil Chandra Punetha, alleging violence, vandalism and violations of election rules by YSRCP cadres during the nomination process for local body elections in Andhra Pradesh. The delegation urged the Election Commission to cancel the recognition of the YSRCP.

The delegation, comprising TDP Politburo member and MLC Varla Ramaiah, party leaders Parchuri Ashok Babu, S Rajasekhar and Nilayapalem Vijay Kumar, submitted a written complaint along with a pen drive containing video footage of the alleged incidents.

The TDP leaders alleged that attacks, intimidation and vandalism had taken place in Punganur, Thamballapalle, Sadum, Chowdepalle, Kanigiri, Anantapur Rural and Nekarikallu. They claimed that YSRCP activists had targeted TDP candidates and police personnel and damaged vehicles during the nomination process.

Speaking to the media, Varla Ramaiah questioned the conduct of YSRCP leaders and alleged that the incidents reflected a pattern of intimidation during the electoral process.

He demanded that YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy respond to alleged abusive remarks made by a former Proddatur MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy against women in the presence of police personnel. Ramaiah also criticised former minister Roja over allegations that she assaulted and verbally abused an on-duty police officer.

Accusing the YSRCP of violating election rules and subsequently staging protests before the SEC office, the MLC said the party should be held accountable for the alleged incidents.

The TDP delegation urged the State Election Commission to examine the complaint and the video evidence and take appropriate action, including cancellation of the YSRCP’s recognition as a political party.