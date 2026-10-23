Light to moderate rain likely in Andhra Pradesh on October 23

VIJAYAWADA: A low-pressure area is expected to form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by Friday, fueled by a cyclonic circulation currently hovering over the Andaman region, according to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain.

Moving in a west-northwestward direction, the weather system is projected to intensify into a depression over the weekend on Sunday and Monday. It is predicted to strengthen further over the subsequent two to three days as it approaches the coastal Andhra region.

Providing the district-wise outlook for October 23 the APSDMA stated that light to moderate rains accompanied by lightning and thunder are likely to strike isolated places across Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Kakinada, Eluru, Guntur, Markapuram, Prakasam, Nellore, and various districts across the Rayalaseema region.

Meanwhile, the rest of the state will experience mostly cloudy skies with occasional spells of light, scattered rainfall.

Under the combined influence of these meteorological shifts, Rayalaseema districts will experience light to moderate rains on Sunday, paving the way for heavy spells at isolated places across the state starting Monday and continuing for the next three days, said the APSDMA.