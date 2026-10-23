One dies, 70 hurt in traditional stick-fight at Andhra's Devaragattu hills

KURNOOL: One person died and around 70 injured in the traditional Banni stick fight that took place at Devaragattu hills near Sri Malamalleswara Swamy temple in Holagunda mandal of Kurnool district late Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Pothuraju (35), resident of Aluru village in Kurnool district. Eight persons were seriously injured were shifted to Adoni area government hospital for treatment.

Banni festival is a traditional stick fight, also called as Karrala samaram, which continued for hundreds of years, held in grand a manner at Devaragattu hills on the outskirts of Neradiki village in Holagunda mandal from Wednesday midnight to early hours of Thursday.

Nearly three lakh people from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, thronged the hill to watch the fete, while as many as 3,000 clashed with each other with sticks, as part of ‘Banni celebrations.

During this dangerous traditional utsavam, at least 70 devotees suffered injuries in the stampede. And eight devotees, who were hurt seriously, were admitted to Alur and Adoni government hospital.