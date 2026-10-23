Pulivendula DSP’s poll role: Andhra HC seeks report from SEC

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to submit complete details on a petition filed by YSRCP leader and Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy seeking the removal of YSR Kadapa district’s Pulivendula DSP Murali Naik from election duties over alleged partisan conduct favouring the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Justice Alapati Giridhar adjourned the hearing to Friday after the SEC sought time to gather details of the matter.

Counsel VR Reddy Kovvuri, appearing for Avinash Reddy, alleged that Murali Naik was acting in favour of the ruling party by registering cases against opposition leaders injured in attacks while allegedly sparing those responsible for the assaults. The counsel alleged that the DSP had acted in a biased manner during the Pulivendula ZPTC by-election on August 12, 2025. He claimed that 300 to 400 ruling party supporters had prevented voters from exercising their franchise freely near polling stations, allegedly with the DSP’s support.