Pulivendula DSP’s poll role: Andhra HC seeks report from SEC

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to submit complete details on a petition filed by YSRCP leader and Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy seeking the removal of YSR Kadapa district’s Pulivendula DSP Murali Naik from election duties over alleged partisan conduct favouring the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
Justice Alapati Giridhar adjourned the hearing to Friday after the SEC sought time to gather details of the matter.
Counsel VR Reddy Kovvuri, appearing for Avinash Reddy, alleged that Murali Naik was acting in favour of the ruling party by registering cases against opposition leaders injured in attacks while allegedly sparing those responsible for the assaults. The counsel alleged that the DSP had acted in a biased manner during the Pulivendula ZPTC by-election on August 12, 2025. He claimed that 300 to 400 ruling party supporters had prevented voters from exercising their franchise freely near polling stations, allegedly with the DSP’s support.
Avinash Reddy had submitted a representation to the SEC on October 19, seeking the DSP’s transfer and removal from election duties. The petition stated that the commission had failed to act on the complaint. The counsel also referred to an incident on October 17, 2026, when YSRCP candidates heading to file nominations were allegedly stopped by police 90 to 100 metres from the nomination centre. He claimed that police resorted to a lathi-charge and fired shots into the air as candidates and party workers staged a peaceful protest, leaving several YSRCP members injured.
According to the counsel, the FIR registered at Pulivendula Upgraded Police Station recorded the firing of eight rounds by the DSP, 10 by a CI and 8 by the Tondur sub-inspector, besides firing by other personnel. The case named 62 persons and listed 500 unidentified individuals as accused, which the petitioner alleged was intended to intimidate YSRCP candidates.
The court directed the SEC to furnish the details before the next hearing.