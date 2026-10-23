Reduce maternal & infant mortality rates in Andhra's NTR district: Collector to officials

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha on Thursday said every maternal and infant death was an irreplaceable loss to a family and directed health officials to work in coordination to bring mortality rates down to zero.

Chairing a meeting of the district-level maternal and infant deaths review committee at the Collectorate, he reviewed four infant deaths reported between April and June and three maternal deaths recorded in August and September.

The Collector conducted a PHC-wise review of medical and field-level factors with doctors, ANMs, ASHAs and Anganwadi workers.

Discussions focused on antenatal and postnatal care, nutrition, immunisation, emergency services and the referral system.

Lakshmisha directed officials to identify high-risk pregnancies at an early stage, ensure regular monitoring, provide timely tests, medicines and nutrition, and maintain preparedness for emergency care, transport and blood supplies.

DMHO Dr A Sravan Babu stressed the need for awareness and continuous monitoring, while DCHS Dr O Madhavi Latha called for stronger referral linkages between PHCs and higher healthcare centres.

Immunisation Officer Dr M Sarath Babu emphasised the importance of timely vaccination for infant health.