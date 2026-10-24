17 booked over 14 poll-related incidents in eight districts in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The state police has registered cases in connection with 14 election-related incidents reported across eight districts on Friday and identified 17 accused, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta said.

Investigations are underway to identify other offenders involved in alleged intimidation, obstruction and disturbances during the ongoing local body elections, he added.

In an official release on Friday, DGP Gupta said Palnadu and Kadapa reported three incidents each, followed by Anantapur and Nellore with two each. Tirupati, Kurnool, Annamayya and Markapuram districts reported one incident each. The police intervened promptly wherever disturbances were reported and deployed additional forces at sensitive nomination centres and villages. Protection and escorts were provided to candidates wherever necessary in coordination with district administrations and election authorities, he added.

He warned that no political leader, party or group would be allowed to obstruct candidates, intimidate voters or interfere with the lawful election process. Political influence or crowd strength would not provide immunity from legal action.

The DGP directed range and unit officers to personally supervise election security, respond immediately to complaints and ensure impartial enforcement. Police are examining CCTV recordings, drone footage, body-worn camera recordings and videos from nomination centres, media and the public to identify those responsible.