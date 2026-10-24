Andhra Pradesh braces for heavy rain from October 27 as Bay of Bengal system may intensify into cyclone

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh is bracing for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from October 27 as a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, and move towards the North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts.
The probability of the system making landfall between Machilipatnam and Vizianagaram on October 28 is estimated at 60-70%, according to the latest weather update.
According to the India Meteorological Department, the low-pressure area formed over the eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on Friday under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation.
The system is expected to intensify into a depression on October 24, and a deep depression on October 25 before developing into a cyclonic storm over the westcentral Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 26.
The cyclone will be named ‘Arnab’. The system is then likely to intensify further while moving west-northwestwards towards the North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts over the following two days.
While the projected landfall window and probability indicate a significant weather threat to the State, the system’s eventual track and intensity will determine the distribution of rainfall and the impact along the coast.
The effects are expected to become pronounced from October 27, with Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.
Heavy rain forecast in several parts of Andhra
Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast at isolated places in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru, West Godavari and Krishna districts. NTR, Guntur and Bapatla districts are also likely to receive heavy rainfall.
The situation could persist on October 28, with extremely heavy rainfall forecast in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema and West Godavari districts. Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Eluru, NTR and Krishna districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain, while Guntur and Bapatla may receive heavy rainfall.
Rainfall activity is expected to extend into October 29, particularly over Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts, where heavy rain is forecast.
The forecast comes as several parts of the State have already received significant rainfall. In the 24 hours ending Friday, Amalapuram in BR Ambedkar Konaseema district recorded 9 cm of rain, followed by Nellore with 7 cm and Rapur with 6 cm. In R’seema, Venkatagiri and Thottambedu in Tirupati dist recorded 6 cm each, while Tirupati airport recorded 5 cm.