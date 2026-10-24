Andhra Pradesh SEC rejects Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy's plea to keep DSP off election duty

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) has rejected a request by Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy to remove Pulivendula Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Murali Naik from election duties, following allegations of bias in the conduct of local body elections in YSR Kadapa district.

The decision was communicated to the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday by the counsel appearing for the Election Commission. The court directed the SEC to file an affidavit detailing the reasons for its decision and adjourned the matter to Monday.

Justice Chintalapudi Purushotham Kumar passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Avinash Reddy seeking the court’s intervention in the matter.

The MP had approached the High Court alleging that DSP Murali Naik was favouring ruling party leaders and targeting YSRCP leaders through allegedly false cases.

Avinash Reddy had requested the EC to remove the DSP from election duties, contending that his continued presence would affect the conduct of free and fair elections in the constituency.