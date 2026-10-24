CII conference attracts Rs 5,217 crore investments

ANANTAPUR: The Fourth Regional Conference of the 31st CII Partnership Summit 2026, held at JNTU Anantapur on Friday, secured 23 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 5,217.39 crore, with a potential to generate 7,613 direct jobs.

Of these, 14 MoUs worth Rs 4,141.39 crore relate to projects in Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kurnool, Nandyal and YSR Kadapa districts, which are expected to create 6,374 jobs. The remaining nine agreements cover seven other districts.

The conference was organised by the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), in association with the State government, and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), ahead of the main summit scheduled in Visakhapatnam on November 12 and 13.

The four regional conferences held so far have secured 128 MoUs worth Rs 73,829.74 crore, with a potential to generate 1,35,362 jobs.

Industries and Commerce Department Principal Secretary Chiranjiv Choudhary highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s potential in food processing, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing. He said investments exceeding Rs 25,000 crore had been attracted in food processing across nearly 20 districts.

APIIC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director AS Dinesh Kumar explained investment opportunities in automobiles, aerospace, defence and renewable energy. The automobile sector attracted major proposals, including Rs 850 crore from Hwashin Automotive India for four-wheeler components unit in Sri Sathya Sai district. The aerospace and defence sectors secured nine MoUs worth Rs 1,609 crore, with a potential to generate 2,057 jobs.