CM Naidu asks officials to brace for cyclone

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to remain alert and take precautionary measures in view of heavy rainfall likely under the influence of a developing cyclone over the Bay of Bengal. He instructed them to make effective use of rainfall in the coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts by filling reservoirs and irrigation tanks.
He called for implementing a comprehensive action plan covering flood management, water management and disaster management.
During a review meeting on Water Resources Department at his camp office in Undavalli on Friday, the Chief Minister directed officials to resume work on Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Project from November this year. He instructed the Water Resources Department to take the necessary steps to restart the project at the earliest.
The Chief Minister directed officials to complete the construction of 36 identified priority projects in accordance with the prescribed targets and prepare an action plan to make all the projects operational by December 2028.
The Chief Minister stressed the need to strengthen the existing canal network and enhance water storage capacity. He also asked officials to explore the installation of solar panels along canals to generate electricity. He directed them to take steps to generate revenue for the Water Resources Department through the Jalaharathi Corporation.
Officials informed the Chief Minister that 90.2 per cent of the project’s civil works had been completed. Work on Gap-1 and Gap-2 of the main earth-cum-rockfill dam was progressing at a brisk pace. They also stated that expert committees had visited the project several times and expressed satisfaction with the progress of construction.
The Chief Minister directed officials to complete the Polavaram Right and Left Main Canals by March 2027. He called for initiating an action plan for linking the Godavari and Pennar rivers and preparing plans to transfer water from the Godavari to the Cauvery.
In addition to strengthening the canal network across Andhra Pradesh, he instructed officials to develop a navigation system for inland water transport from Bhadrachalam to Visakhapatnam via Rajamahendravaram and Vijayawada.
The CM directed officials to extend the second phase of Jaldhara-Jalaharathi until March 31 and implement it as a 150-day programme. He asked them to integrate the works with the VB-G RAM G scheme. The third phase of the programme should commence on April 1, 2027, he said.
The CM called for harvesting rainwater. and increasing water storage in tanks.