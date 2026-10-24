CM Naidu asks officials to brace for cyclone

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to remain alert and take precautionary measures in view of heavy rainfall likely under the influence of a developing cyclone over the Bay of Bengal. He instructed them to make effective use of rainfall in the coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts by filling reservoirs and irrigation tanks.

He called for implementing a comprehensive action plan covering flood management, water management and disaster management.

During a review meeting on Water Resources Department at his camp office in Undavalli on Friday, the Chief Minister directed officials to resume work on Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Project from November this year. He instructed the Water Resources Department to take the necessary steps to restart the project at the earliest.

The Chief Minister directed officials to complete the construction of 36 identified priority projects in accordance with the prescribed targets and prepare an action plan to make all the projects operational by December 2028.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to strengthen the existing canal network and enhance water storage capacity. He also asked officials to explore the installation of solar panels along canals to generate electricity. He directed them to take steps to generate revenue for the Water Resources Department through the Jalaharathi Corporation.