Five feared dead in blast near Pinakota in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Five people are feared dead in a blast near Pinakota in Ananthagiri mandal of Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Saturday. The death toll is yet to be confirmed.

Preliminary information suggests that a diesel truck vehicle may have been involved in the explosion. Paderu DSP Raja Simha Reddy told The New Indian Express that the identities of those dead had not yet been established. The police clues team and the sub-inspector were visiting the spot, he said. A sub-inspector clarified that the incident did not occur in a mining area.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha spoke to the Alluri Sitharama Raju district Collector T. Nishanthi and Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar to enquire about the incident. She expressed condolences over the reported deaths and directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and provide necessary assistance to those affected. She said the government would stand by the families affected by the incident.

Further details are awaited