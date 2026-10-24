NDA nears deal on seat-sharing for MPTC and ZPTC elections in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling alliance in Andhra Pradesh is learnt to have came close to finalising its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections, with the leadership of the three partners working towards a consensus based on their respective strengths at the local level.

For the second consecutive day, Jana Sena president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan met Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence on Friday.

According to sources, the meeting, which lasted around 40 minutes, focused on seat-sharing and the growing challenge posed by rebel candidates in the alliance parties.

With the nomination process having concluded, coordination among the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP has assumed importance.

Rebel candidates from the three parties are in the fray in the municipal elections, while several aspirants from the alliance partners have also filed nominations for the MPTC and ZPTC polls, complicating the task of the leadership.

The two leaders are understood to have discussed ways to persuade disgruntled aspirants to withdraw from the contest and support the official candidates.

Sources said the respective parties may take disciplinary action, including suspension, against those who refuse to comply with the leadership’s decisions.

As part of the proposed arrangement, Jana Sena is likely to secure five Zilla Parishad chairperson posts, sources said. The party is reportedly seeking seven to eight posts, but the TDP is understood to have given its in-principle consent to allot five.

The BJP may be allocated one ZP chairperson post.