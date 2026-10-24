NDA steps up campaign for Vizag mayoral election

VISAKHAPATNAM: With the GVMC mayoral election approaching, the ruling alliance has stepped up its campaign in Visakhapatnam, with MP M Sribharat seeking a strong mandate for alliance candidates to ensure the timely completion of development projects worth around Rs 4,000 crore, while Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has appealed to voters to elect mayoral candidate Mukka Sravani with a record majority.
Anitha met Sravani at her camp office in MVP Colony on Friday. During the meeting, the two discussed various issues related to the elections. Anitha expressed confidence in the alliance’s prospects and called on leaders and workers of the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP to coordinate their efforts to ensure the victory of alliance candidates.
She urged voters to support Sravani in the mayoral election and asked alliance leaders and workers to work together towards the common goal.
Meanwhile, Sribharat campaigned for Sravani and Jana Sena candidate Bheesetti Vasanthalakshmi in the Neelamma Vepachettu area of Ward 40. He said corporators had an important role in ensuring that development projects were implemented on time and in a transparent manner.
The MP noted that projects worth approximately `4,000 crore were being taken up in the city with Central Government funds and stressed the need for effective coordination between elected representatives and officials to avoid delays. Capable corporators could help address administrative bottlenecks and monitor the progress of works, he added.
Sribharat also highlighted the alliance’s focus on women’s leadership and praised Sravani for her work after being given an opportunity in 2021. He said her discipline, dedication and integrity had helped her maintain a positive public image, and that her performance had contributed to her selection as the alliance’s mayoral candidate. He also appreciated Vasanthalakshmi for her social service activities through the GK Foundation over several years, stating that the alliance encouraged leaders committed to public service and sought to involve people from different sections of society in the city’s development.
Sribharat appealed to citizens to support alliance candidates and said public participation was important for achieving Visakhapatnam’s development goals.
MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao and leaders and workers of the alliance parties participated in the campaign.