NDA steps up campaign for Vizag mayoral election

VISAKHAPATNAM: With the GVMC mayoral election approaching, the ruling alliance has stepped up its campaign in Visakhapatnam, with MP M Sribharat seeking a strong mandate for alliance candidates to ensure the timely completion of development projects worth around Rs 4,000 crore, while Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has appealed to voters to elect mayoral candidate Mukka Sravani with a record majority.

Anitha met Sravani at her camp office in MVP Colony on Friday. During the meeting, the two discussed various issues related to the elections. Anitha expressed confidence in the alliance’s prospects and called on leaders and workers of the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP to coordinate their efforts to ensure the victory of alliance candidates.

She urged voters to support Sravani in the mayoral election and asked alliance leaders and workers to work together towards the common goal.

Meanwhile, Sribharat campaigned for Sravani and Jana Sena candidate Bheesetti Vasanthalakshmi in the Neelamma Vepachettu area of Ward 40. He said corporators had an important role in ensuring that development projects were implemented on time and in a transparent manner.