Political momentum builds across Andhra's West Godavari district ahead of municipal elections

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Political activity is gathering momentum in West Godavari district ahead of municipal elections, with six towns set to go to the polls in two phases. Narasapuram and Akiveedu will vote in the first phase, while Palacole, Bhimavaram, Tanuku and Tadepalligudem will go to the polls in the second phase.

As towns prepare for the electoral battle, their historical legacy, contributions to the freedom struggle and growth as centres of trade, industry, education and healthcare have come into focus.

Narasapuram has significant maritime history. Historical accounts suggest the Dutch ruled the region around 1700 and operated a shipbuilding facility there. A building constructed by the British government in 1925 continues to house the Sub-Collector’s office. The town also witnessed the Salt Satyagraha in 1930. Established as a third-grade municipality in 1956, Narasapuram has recently been upgraded to a special-grade municipality.

Palakollu, which became a municipality in 1922, completed a century in 2022. The town also has a notable association with the freedom movement. Its municipal council once adopted unanimous resolution supporting Quit India Movement and demanding British leave India.

The colonial administration subsequently dissolved the council, reflecting the determination of local leaders who stood by the national movement despite consequences. Tanuku, which became a municipality in 1979, has developed into a major industrial centre employing thousands. Its municipal limits have expanded from 34 to 44 wards following the merger of three villages. Tadepalligudem, established as a municipality in 1958, has emerged as an important commercial hub.

Bhimavaram meanwhile has developed into a prominent centre for education and healthcare and is moving towards municipal corporation status. Bhimavaram Municipality was established in 1948 as a third-grade municipality with 15 wards.

With elections approaching, historical achievements offer a reminder of the responsibilities of elected representatives. Voters are expected to focus not only on the legacy of towns but also on civic amenities, infrastructure, and balanced development.