Seven killed in blast near Pinakota in Andhra Pradesh

Blast took place during fuel refilling process, no explosives found: Police

Both vehicles belonging to the road construction contractor were parked next to each other. A fire broke out during the refuelling process, followed by an explosion that destroyed the tipper’s fuel tank.

The fire then spread to two drums containing about 250 litres of diesel kept inside the Bolero Camper, intensifying the blaze, the police said.

Speaking to TNIE, ASR district Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar said the incident was an accidental fire. Police and forensic teams examined the site to determine the cause of the fire and explosion. No gelatin sticks or traces of gelatin explosives were found during the examination. Further investigation is underway, the SP said.

District Collector T Nishanthi said arrangements were being made to provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the seven deceased persons’ families on behalf of the contractor. Insurance assistance would also be provided as per the applicable rules.

An eyewitness who was operating a machine at the site, said a vehicle carrying six people had stopped nearby. A helper and an operator had brought diesel to refuel the vehicle, he said.