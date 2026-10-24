TDP counters YSRCP’s claims with Election data

VIJAYAWADA: Claiming that the YSRCP’s alleged false propaganda on nominations and unanimous elections had been exposed, TDP leaders said the YSRCP had filed more nominations than the TDP in the ZPTC elections.

A total of 2,805 nominations have been filed for 659 ZPTC seats across 28 districts. YSRCP candidates have filed 1,092 nominations for ZPTC seats, while TDP candidates have filed 1,055. Jana Sena Party candidates have filed 178 nominations and BJP candidates 111.

According to TDP leaders, a total of 32,095 nominations have been filed for 9,829 MPTC seats across 28 districts. TDP candidates have filed 15,017 nominations, while YSRCP candidates have so far filed 12,419. Jana Sena Party candidates have filed 2,073 nominations and BJP candidates 562.

Recalling that a large number of seats were declared uncontested in the urban and rural local body elections held during the previous YSRCP regime, the leaders said 20.72% of urban local body seats had been won unopposed during that period.

Similarly, 24% of MPTC seats and 19% of ZPTC seats had been secured through unanimous elections during the YSRCP government, they said.

Meanwhile, the TDP submitted a representation to the State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday, demanding accountability and stringent action against those allegedly responsible for incidents of violence, intimidation and disruption at nomination centres across the State. The representation detailed several incidents, including attacks on political leaders, assaults on police personnel and vehicles being set ablaze.

The TDP also highlighted the contrast between the current nomination figures and the large number of uncontested victories recorded during the previous YSRCP regime.