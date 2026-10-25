Andhra Pradesh government medical colleges outshine private institutions

VIJAYAWADA: Government medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh have outperformed private institutions in the first-year MBBS examinations for the 2025-26 academic year, recording an overall pass percentage of 88.11 against 80.68 per cent in private colleges.

According to data released by Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, government colleges registered a lead of 7.43 percentage points over their private counterparts, continuing the trend that was registered in the previous academic year.

Government Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada topped the list with a pass percentage of 93.68, followed by Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam at 93.20 per cent.

Sri Venkateswara Medical College in Tirupati recorded 92.50 per cent, while Government Medical College, Paderu, achieved 92 per cent. Kurnool recorded a pass percentage of 90.80, followed by Machilipatnam at 88.67 per cent and Rajamahendravaram at 88 per cent. The Government Medical College in Nellore registered 86.86 per cent, Nandyal 86.51 per cent, and Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada and Government Medical College, Srikakulam, 86 per cent. Anantapur Medical College recorded 84.92 per cent, Eluru 84.67 per cent, Guntur 84 per cent and Vizianagaram 83.33 per cent.

Institutions such as Paderu, Machilipatnam and Andhra Medical College reported improved performance.

While some colleges witnessed a decline compared with the previous academic year. The University Registrar Sai Sudheer and Controller of Examinations Srikanth released the details to the media on Saturday.

Director of Medical Education Dr Vishnuvardhan said the performance of individual colleges would be analysed to improve results further. Teaching support would be tailored to students’ learning levels to help them perform better in subsequent examinations, he added.