Andhra Pradesh HC directs government to pay pension dues

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ruled that eligible beneficiaries cannot be denied pension arrears for periods during which their applications remained pending due to administrative delays.

Justice Konakanti Srinivasa Reddy directed the government to calculate and pay the arrears due to a widow from the date of her application, completing the process within eight weeks of receiving the judgment copy.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by Tadisetti Tirupatamma of Upparapalem village in Ponnur mandal of Guntur district. Her husband, Harikrishna, who was differently abled, died on July 14, 2023. She applied for a widow pension under the YSR Pension Kanuka on March 16, 2024.

After the change of government, the scheme was renamed NTR Bharosa and the monthly pension was increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000. Despite meeting the eligibility criteria, including the income limit and possession of a white ration card, her application remained pending for over 10 months. Tirupatamma approached the High Court, alleging discrimination, and sought justice.