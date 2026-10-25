AP Dialogues | Let democracy win, people decide: SEC Punetha

In a first-of-its-kind exercise in Andhra Pradesh, nominations for local body elections have been facilitated at the District Collectorates. The election process across all 100 urban local bodies has been halted following the Supreme Court’s October 21 order and extended the nomination period in places where complaints were supported by evidence. Explaining a wide-ranging poll-related matters, SEC Punetha details action on complaints, security arrangements, electoral rolls, expenditure monitoring and the need for political consensus on electoral reforms. He says the Commission will review the rural poll schedule in consultation with police and in light of the Supreme Court’s directions.
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How prepared is the Commission for smooth ULB polls, and is it getting the government’s support to ensure free and fair elections?
As a 1984-batch officer, I bring extensive administrative experience, having served as Sub-Collector, Joint Collector, District Collector and election observer in different States. After retiring in 2019, I served as Uttarakhand Chief Information Commissioner. When I joined in April, local body elections were pending due to BC reservation issues and court petitions. Anticipating their resolution, we began preparations nearly three months in advance, coordinating with concerned departments. Arrangements covered electoral rolls, polling stations, election material and MPTC/ZPTC polls across 28 districts. Collectors and SPs identified sensitive polling stations and planned police deployment. These preparations ensured readiness before announcing the schedule. The government provided the required budget, resources and departmental support.
What prompted the rescheduling of ULB polls from October 28 to November 1 following the Supreme Court order, and what criteria guided the selection of wards for extending nominations? How will this ensure a level playing field?
The Supreme Court petition covered seven districts and 19 municipalities, alleging that candidates were prevented from filing nominations. Anticipating the order, I alerted the Collectors and SPs concerned to ensure prompt implementation. On October 21, the day the order was passed, I halted the election process in all 100 ULBs, not just the 19 municipalities. We sought reports and evidence to verify complaints rather than act on allegations alone. Based on reports from Collectors, we found evidence that YSRCP candidates were prevented from filing nominations in Kadapa, Tirupati and two other locations. Accordingly, we extended the nomination period there.
What action are you taking on complaints received from political parties regarding denial of an opportunity to file nominations?
Whenever we receive complaints, YS RCP representatives come to me almost every day. Ten, 15 or 20 people come and submit complaints along with evidence. When they come, I also ask an IG from the Police department to sit with me and take note of the complaints so that the matter can be examined immediately. Within 24 hours of receiving a complaint, we forward it to the DGP for immediate action. The Police department is being asked to look into the complaints and take the necessary steps wherever intervention is required. For example, in several places, YSRCP candidates who complained of being prevented from filing nominations were provided security and subsequently filed their nomination papers. This is the kind of action being taken on the complaints received by the Commission.
What action has been taken on allegations that officials rejected nominations under pressure, and what verification, disciplinary action or transfers have followed?
During elections, offices receive numerous complaints, some genuine and others based on suspicion. Even when nominations are rejected on valid grounds, opposition parties may allege bias. Wherever complaints prima facie indicate wrongdoing, Collectors and SPs, who are better placed to assess ground realities, must act promptly against officials found to be biased or unfair. We cannot halt the election process based merely on allegations. Complaints are being forwarded to Collectors, SPs and the DGP for necessary action. Aggrieved candidates have remedies through the election authorities and courts, including legal recourse after results are declared.
With extra security and CCTV at nomination centres, how do you assess the law and order situation? What further steps will prevent booth capturing and intimidation, and what is your stand on Central forces and public access to live CCTV feeds from booths and strong rooms?
For the past three to four months, we have been coordinating with district Collectors and police authorities at the State level to ensure election readiness and law and order. Collectors and SPs were directed to identify sensitive, hypersensitive and critical polling stations prone to violence or clashes. Police were asked to prepare route-wise and zone-wise deployment plans, with special arrangements wherever necessary. In areas where problems were identified or witnessed, additional forces were deployed and security strengthened to ensure peaceful polling.
What real-time surveillance and monitoring mechanisms are being used to check digital payments and other forms of inducements?
I can explain this in greater detail later, as we are currently busy with the election process and expenditure monitoring. The Commission has appointed General Observers and Expenditure Observers to oversee various aspects of the polls. All Expenditure Observers are Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers, tasked with scrutinising election expenditure, checking accounts and monitoring spending during the poll process. We are attending to these responsibilities alongside other election-related arrangements. I will provide more details on expenditure monitoring and the prevention of inducements at a later stage.
Which electoral roll will determine voter eligibility, and will those enrolled between January and July 2026 be eligible to vote or subject to a cut-off date?
As per the law, we obtain electoral rolls from the ECI for local body elections. The roll available to us was updated up to February 5, 2026, and was split ward-wise using our software for district-level preparations for elections. We have also sought supplementary lists of additions and deletions from the ECI, the custodian of electoral rolls. Earlier, these lists were forwarded through districts to municipalities and Gram Panchayats, with new names added at the end. We continue to request the ECI to provide updated supplementary lists before issuing the election notification.
With ULB counting and MPTC/ZPTC polling on November 3, followed by three-phase Gram Panchayat polls, what are the key logistical challenges, and how will lessons from the ULB nomination row prevent similar issues in rural polls?
We are reviewing the ULB counting and MPTC/ZPTC polling schedules with the police, considering law and order requirements. The Supreme Court’s October 27 order, when we must submit our compliance report, will guide our decision. We will assess whether counting and polling can be held simultaneously or need to be separated, and may revise the announced schedule if necessary. Rather than risk further changes, we will decide after the court’s directions, in consultation with the police, to ensure the district administration can manage security.
The Supreme Court upheld the right to file nominations as integral to free and fair elections. What assurance can you give parties, candidates and voters on the SEC’s readiness to conduct the remaining polls smoothly?
I fully agree. In a democracy, filing a nomination is the right of everybody. I have told my Collectors, SPs and also said in interviews that people have the right to vote and contesting candidates have the right to file nominations. Let democracy win. Let people decide who will be their elected representative.