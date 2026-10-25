AP Dialogues | Let democracy win, people decide: SEC Punetha

What prompted the rescheduling of ULB polls from October 28 to November 1 following the Supreme Court order, and what criteria guided the selection of wards for extending nominations? How will this ensure a level playing field?

The Supreme Court petition covered seven districts and 19 municipalities, alleging that candidates were prevented from filing nominations. Anticipating the order, I alerted the Collectors and SPs concerned to ensure prompt implementation. On October 21, the day the order was passed, I halted the election process in all 100 ULBs, not just the 19 municipalities. We sought reports and evidence to verify complaints rather than act on allegations alone. Based on reports from Collectors, we found evidence that YSRCP candidates were prevented from filing nominations in Kadapa, Tirupati and two other locations. Accordingly, we extended the nomination period there.

What action are you taking on complaints received from political parties regarding denial of an opportunity to file nominations?

Whenever we receive complaints, YS RCP representatives come to me almost every day. Ten, 15 or 20 people come and submit complaints along with evidence. When they come, I also ask an IG from the Police department to sit with me and take note of the complaints so that the matter can be examined immediately. Within 24 hours of receiving a complaint, we forward it to the DGP for immediate action. The Police department is being asked to look into the complaints and take the necessary steps wherever intervention is required. For example, in several places, YSRCP candidates who complained of being prevented from filing nominations were provided security and subsequently filed their nomination papers. This is the kind of action being taken on the complaints received by the Commission.