Cyclone heads towards Andhra Pradesh coast

VISAKHAPATNAM: The developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into the first cyclonic storm of the year over the region by October 26, and move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, reaching the west-central Bay of Bengal near the coast around the morning of October 28, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast.

The system, currently a well-marked low-pressure area over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, is set to intensify into a depression on Saturday, followed by a deep depression on Sunday. It is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm by Monday morning as it moves west-northwestwards.

The Meteorological Centre, Amaravati, has issued a pre-cyclone watch for Andhra Pradesh, and adjoining south Odisha coasts.

While the system’s movement and intensity will become clearer as it develops, the forecast points to a spell of heavy rainfall and strong winds across Coastal Andhra, particularly on October 27 and 28.

Rainfall activity is expected to be relatively limited on October 25 and 26, with light to moderate rain forecast at isolated places across coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. Winds may reach 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, on October 26.

For Visakhapatnam and neighbouring districts, the latter half of the forecast period warrants close attention.

The IMD has predicted scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places across parts of coastal Andhra on Tuesday and Wednesday.