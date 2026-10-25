Eight red sanders smugglers arrested, 61 logs seized

NELLORE: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force police seized 61 red sanders logs and arrested eight suspected smugglers in the Gudur forest range of Nellore district on Friday.

One tractor and two cars allegedly used for transportation of smuggled timber were also seized.

According to the Statement, the Task Force personnel were patrolling the Kondagunta-Mekanur route when they heard suspicious sounds in the forest. On moving towards the source, they spotted a group of people near a tractor loaded with red sanders logs. Two cars were also parked nearby.

The police surrounded the suspects and searched the tractor and the surrounding area. They recovered 46 red sanders logs-24 from the tractor and another 22 from beneath it.

During interrogation, the suspects reportedly revealed that additional logs had been concealed at another location. Police subsequently recovered another 15 logs, taking the total seizure to 61.

The eight suspects have been arrested, and the tractor and two cars seized.