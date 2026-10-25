Jagan trying to tarnish Andhra Pradesh’s brand image, alleges CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of resorting to hit and run politics to tarnish brand image of Andhra Pradesh for political gain, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the former had failed in every role, including as chief minister, party leader, son, brother and even as a citizen.

Addressing a press conference at his Camp Office in Undavalli on Saturday, Naidu stated that Jagan was known for destructive politics and prolonged litigation.

Naidu alleged that law and order problems in Andhra Pradesh, which were once caused by external forces, were now emanating from a political party. He said states where political leaders indulged in criminal activities and created law and order disturbances could not achieve development.

Naidu accused the previous YSRCP government of pushing the State into a period of destruction between 2019 and 2024. He alleged that YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had a political mindset different from that of the Congress party and his father, former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and claimed that Jagan’s approach posed a threat to the State.

Referring to the local body elections, the Chief Minister said the government was committed to making Andhra Pradesh No 1 State in the country. To build confidence among investors, the government is providing industrial incentives through an escrow account, he said, adding that the actions of some people are bringing disrepute to the entire State.