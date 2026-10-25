Wild elephant electrocuted in Andhra's Chittoor

CHITTOOR/VIJAYAWADA: A wild elephant died in agricultural fields near Chukkavaripalli village in Irala mandal, along the Tirupati-Chittoor district border, on Saturday morning. The elephant is suspected to have come into contact with high-tension power lines and died of power shock.

Farmers who went to their fields on Saturday morning noticed the elephant lying dead and alerted the Forest Department officials. The incident site had high-tension electric wires running at a low height, raising suspicion that electrocution could have caused the animal’s death. The elephant’s body reportedly had three marks believed to have been caused by contact with electric wires.

According to local farmers, three elephants had entered the agricultural fields on Friday night. Wild elephants have been frequently moving through the forest areas around Chukkavaripalli and Gubbalavaripalli villages in Irala mandal and Kakarlavaripalli and Silagondimoola areas in Pakala mandal, damaging crops and raising concern among farmers.

The death of the elephant has raised an alarm over the safety of wild animals moving through fields where electric lines pass at low height.

Pawan expresses grief

Deputy Chief Minister (Forests and Environment Minister) Pawan Kalyan has expressed grief over the death of a male elephant due to electrocution near Gubbala Varipalli in Chittoor district. Taking serious note of the incident, he directed Forest Department officials to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident.