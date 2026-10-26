26,768 pregnant women due for delivery to be shifted to hospitals ahead of cyclone threat in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Health and Medical Education Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has directed officials to ensure uninterrupted emergency medical services at government hospitals, primary health centres and village-level health facilities from October 27 to 30 in view of the cyclone threat.

He stressed that medical services for pregnant women, newborns, children, senior citizens and patients with chronic illnesses must continue without disruption.

Following the cyclone warnings, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner KVN Chakradhar Babu issued special instructions to district officials to strengthen preparedness and ensure continuous monitoring.

Officials have been directed to establish round-the-clock emergency control rooms, identify flood-prone and low-lying areas and verify the availability of medical staff, essential medicines, equipment, electricity and drinking water at healthcare facilities. Additional personnel must be kept ready, with coordination maintained among the Revenue, Police and other departments and the 108, 104 and 102 emergency services.

The government has identified 26,768 pregnant women whose expected delivery dates fall between October 23 and November 6. District medical and health officers have received their details, and arrangements are being made to shift women in flood-prone areas and those with high-risk pregnancies to hospitals in advance.

Hospitals have been instructed to stock essential medicines, ORS packets, intravenous fluids, maternity and newborn-care supplies, oxygen, fuel and other emergency necessities. Ambulances, blood banks and maternity centres must be coordinated to facilitate patient transfers without delays.

Medical services, vaccinations, laboratory tests and medicine distribution must be restored promptly once conditions become safe.

Chakradhar Babu said district medical and health officers would be responsible for preparedness and coordination.