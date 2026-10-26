Andhra Pradesh local body polls: NDA wins Darsi unopposed, campaign heats up in Ongole

ONGOLE: The TDP-led alliance secured a unanimous victory in Darsi Municipality after no rival candidates filed nominations for the chairperson post or any of the 28 ward councillor seats.

Jana Sena nominee Daram Subba Rao was elected municipal chairperson unopposed. Of the 28 wards, the TDP won 25, JSP two and BJP one. Poll officials handed over certificates to elected representatives.

Meanwhile, poll campaigning gathered momentum in Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC). Leaders of ruling alliance and YSRCP launched extensive outreach programmes in support of their candidates.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao campaigned for TDP mayoral candidate Nallamalli Sri Silpa, while Rajya Sabha MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and YSRCP Ongole in-charge Chunduri Ravi Babu canvassed for party mayoral candidate Kuppam Prasad. A total of 15 candidates are contesting mayoral poll.

Following scrutiny of nominations, 179 candidates remain in the fray for 27 ZPTC seats and 1,682 candidates for 373 MPTC seats in Prakasam district. Officials rejected 56 ZPTC and 295 MPTC nominations.

In Markapuram district, 200 candidates are contesting for 21 ZPTC seats, while 1,015 candidates are in the fray for 274 MPTC seats. With October 27 being the last date for withdrawals, officials are expected to release the final list of candidates on Tuesday evening.