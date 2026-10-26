Andhra Pradesh: NTR district on high alert to face cyclone threat

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha has placed the district administration on high alert in view of the threat posed by Cyclone Arnab and directed officials to step up preparedness, rescue and relief measures to minimise loss of life and property. The Collector reviewed the situation through a teleconference with officials from the Revenue, Police, Fire, Electricity, Civil Supplies, Medical and Water Resources departments on Sunday.

He directed authorities to immediately remove heavy hoardings and flex banners along roadsides and submit zone-wise compliance reports. Officials were also asked to identify residents in hilly and low-lying areas, as well as those living in old and dilapidated structures, and shift them to safer locations. Educational institutions and function halls are being kept ready as relief centres.

Medical officials were instructed to pay special attention to pregnant women, lactating mothers, children, senior citizens and patients with chronic illnesses. Ambulances are to be positioned across divisions and mandals for quick response. The Electricity Department was directed to pre-position restoration materials, particularly in Tiruvuru, Vissannapeta and Jaggayyapet. Rapid response teams comprising personnel from the Roads, Electricity, Fire, Police and Revenue departments will be stationed at every mandal headquarters to clear roads and restore power promptly in case of fallen trees or electric poles.

Diesel generators are also being kept ready at drinking water plants to ensure uninterrupted supply during emergencies.

A special control room has been activated at the Collectorate to monitor the situation. The Collector urged residents to remain alert and seek assistance from village and ward secretariat staff or contact the control room at 91549 70454 in case of emergencies.