CM Naidu orders 24x7 alert as Cyclone Arnab nears Andhra coast

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials to be on high alert, ensure maximum preparedness at every level to minimise the impact in view of the approaching Cyclone Arnab. As the Meteorological Department forecast severe weather conditions, the Chief Minister instructed all departments to work in close coordination and ensure that people do not face difficulties.

Conducting a review meeting on Sunday, the Chief Minister directed district administrations to establish control rooms and provide timely guidance to the public.

Emphasising that there should be no loss of life and that property damage must be minimised, the Chief Minister instructed officials to send continuous alerts and updates to people’s mobile phones. He also asked officials to persuade residents of coastal villages to follow government advisories and move to safer locations wherever necessary.

The Chief Minister said strong winds are expected during the cyclone and directed the Electricity Department to remain fully prepared to ensure the speedy restoration of power supply in the event of disruptions. He instructed officials to ensure that all boats at sea return to shore. If the cyclone disrupts transport and communication, pregnant women may face serious difficulties, hence they must be shifted to hospitals in advance, the Chief Minister said. He warned that any delay in restoring essential services will not be tolerated.