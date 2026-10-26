Cyclone Arnab likely to intensify into very severe storm, cross Andhra coast on October 28

Cyclone Arnab over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm on October 27 before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast near Yanam the following morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The storm was centred over the eastcentral and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal at 8.30 am on October 26, moving westwards at 15 kmph during the preceding six hours. It was located 610 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 690 km east-southeast of Kakinada and 580 km southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha, among other locations, the IMD said.

The system is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by midnight on Monday and strengthen further into a very severe cyclonic storm on October 27. It is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, by the forenoon of October 28, with maximum sustained winds of 115-125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places, is forecast over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 27 and 28. Heavy rain is also likely in parts of these regions on October 29. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.