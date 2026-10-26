Cyclone Arnab likely to intensify into very severe storm, cross Andhra coast on October 28

Cyclone Arnab over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm on October 27 before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast near Yanam the following morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.
The storm was centred over the eastcentral and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal at 8.30 am on October 26, moving westwards at 15 kmph during the preceding six hours. It was located 610 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 690 km east-southeast of Kakinada and 580 km southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha, among other locations, the IMD said.
The system is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by midnight on Monday and strengthen further into a very severe cyclonic storm on October 27. It is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, by the forenoon of October 28, with maximum sustained winds of 115-125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places, is forecast over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 27 and 28. Heavy rain is also likely in parts of these regions on October 29. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.
Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director Prakhar Jain said the next three days would be crucial and urged people, particularly those in coastal areas, to remain alert and follow official advisories.
The Odisha government has intensified precautionary measures in six vulnerable southern districts, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur, as the cyclone approaches the neighbouring state, officials said on Monday.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has deputed eight ministers to monitor preparations. A total of 24 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed, alongside personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services and the police.
"Although the system is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast, the Odisha government would take no chances and remain fully prepared to deal with any eventuality," Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said.
Fishing in the sea has been prohibited, and tourist entry to hills, waterfalls, dams and scenic destinations in the six districts has been banned. Schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in these districts will remain closed on October 28 and 29.
Authorities are shifting people from thatched houses and low-lying areas to shelters. Pregnant women are being moved to health centres in advance, with special arrangements for senior citizens, children and persons with disabilities. Cyclone shelters have been readied with essential amenities.
The government has cancelled leave for employees in the affected districts and opened control rooms to coordinate relief and rescue operations. District collectors have been directed to evacuate residents from low-lying areas under the state's zero-casualty policy.
The agriculture department has advised farmers to harvest and safely store crops that are 80-85 per cent mature. Dedicated helplines have also been opened to assist farmers.
Rain could begin in parts of Odisha on Monday, Pujari said, citing the IMD forecast.
Tamil Nadu is also bracing for three days of heavy rain as Northeast monsoon intensifies.
Ariyalur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Heavy rain is also forecast in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts. Chennai is likely to receive moderate rain in some areas.
Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely at one or two places across the state.
Three rain-related deaths were reported from Dindigul and Krishnagiri over the weekend. T Ankesh, a six-year-old Class 1 student from Rajasthan, drowned after slipping into water accumulated near a channel in Oddanchatram in Dindigul district on Sunday. His family works on a farm in Ammapatti.
In another incident, Muthusamy, a 45-year-old daily wage worker, died after falling into a rainwater-filled pit near the Gandhi Vegetable Market at Thangachiyammapatti in Dindigul. In Krishnagiri, a 45-year-old woman riding pillion on a two-wheeler was electrocuted on Saturday night after a snapped power line fell on her.
The Dindigul collector has declared a holiday for schools on Monday, while five tourist spots under the Kodaikanal forest department will remain closed as a precautionary measure.
In Kodaikanal, a red alert has kept tourists away from the hill station, with heavy rain flooding more than 20 houses in the Moonjikkal-Dobikana (Topikkanal) area. Residents have been forced to stay awake through the night to protect their belongings and livestock, while local washermen have reported a halt to their work.
“Rainwater has entered our homes, and our livelihood is completely paralysed. We request the municipality and the state government to build a retaining wall on both sides of the water channel to prevent this recurring issue,” Ganesan, a local washerman, told PTI Videos.
Residents have also raised concerns over cracks in a 30-year-old bridge that serves 600-700 families, warning that its collapse could cut off access for ambulances. They have urged authorities to repair the structure and raise its height.
Several parts of the state recorded heavy rainfall over the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. Devikapuram in Tiruvannamalai district received 20 cm, followed by Nedungunam with 18 cm. Rishivandhiyam in Kallakurichi and Chetpet in Tiruvannamalai recorded 17 cm each.
Between 8.30 am and 7.30 pm on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Climate Research Centre in Coimbatore recorded 82 mm of rain, Vijayanagaram in the Nilgiris received 70 mm, and Kodaikanal recorded 59.4 mm.
Meanwhile, the IMD's S-band weather radar at Chennai port developed a technical glitch on Sunday, raising concerns over the ageing equipment's reliability during the Northeast monsoon. Alternative monitoring systems include an X-band radar at the National Institute of Ocean Technology, with a range of 180-200 km, and the radar at Sriharikota.
In neighbouring Theni district, the water level at Vaigai Dam in Andipatti reached 50 feet after a gap of nine months, officials said.
(With inputs from PTI)