Cyclone Arnab: Power utilities put on high alert in AP; 25K electric poles kept ready

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha have directed power utilities to remain on high alert in view of Cyclone Arnab and take precautionary measures to minimise disruptions to electricity supply.

The Ministers on Sunday held a teleconference with the chairpersons and managing directors of distribution companies (DISCOMs), directors and district-level officials to review preparedness and issue instructions on measures to be taken in the event of heavy rainfall and strong winds.

They instructed officials to ensure that field-level personnel remained available round the clock and that the department is fully prepared to respond to any emergency. Immediate restoration of power supply should be taken up wherever disruptions occurred, they said.

The Ministers emphasised the need for advance planning to prevent loss of life and damage to property. Officials at the district, mandal and village levels were directed to remain accessible and coordinate with other government departments to ensure a swift response to emergencies.

Officials informed the Ministers that 25,000 electric poles and other essential materials had already been kept ready to meet emergency requirements. The Southern Power Distribution Company of APSPDCL also prepared to deploy additional personnel in areas likely to be severely affected.