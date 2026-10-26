Drainage deficits plague 3 EG municipalities

RAJMAHENDRAVARAM: Kovvur, Nidadavole and Mandapeta have gained attention for their attractive town-name installations that have become popular selfie points and symbols of civic pride. However, beneath the visual appeal lies a longstanding problem: inadequate drainage infrastructure that continues to affect residents and farmers.

In Kovvur, the town requires 126 km of drainage channels but has only 83.97 km. The incomplete Srinivasapuram main drain remains a major concern. The Rs 4.50-crore project, proposed under the 14th Finance Commission, has failed to take off despite six rounds of tenders.

Residents of Srinivasapuram and Bridgepeta continue to grapple with foul odour and mosquito infestation caused by stagnant wastewater. Ahead of the Godavari Pushkarams, drainage works worth around Rs 4 crore are planned in Satyanagar, along the main road and near the railway station.

Mandapeta faces a different set of challenges. Major drains are clogged with garbage and silt, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas during heavy rain. Wastewater from the Mangali Bode drain flows into agricultural fields, affecting farmers. A narrow outlet restricts the discharge of wastewater from nearly six wards. Residents have also demanded the removal of slabs covering the Dedicated Channel to facilitate desilting and improve flow.

Nidadavole has nearly 140 km of drains, including 14.213 km of major drains and about 126 km of ordinary drains. However, the town has only three wastewater outlets, of which just two are operational. Wastewater passing through the Bheemad Dora sluice beneath the railway track enters the Apparao Channel before reaching agricultural fields.