Drone laser show at Mukkoti festival mesmerises devotees in Chandragiri

TIRUPATI: A drone laser show organised on Sunday evening as part of the Mukkoti festival at Sri Agastheeswara Swamy temple in Thondavada village of Chandragiri mandal attracted a large number of devotees.

The temple premises were illuminated with colourful lights and laser displays as drones created spectacular visuals in the night sky, leaving devotees mesmerised.

The innovative programme emerged as a special attraction of the ongoing Mukkoti celebrations, blending modern technology with spiritual traditions.

The display was organised in the divine presence of Sri Agastheeswara Swamy and Sri Anandavalli Ammavaru. Devotees watched the colourful aerial formations with keen interest as the lights created a festive and spiritually vibrant atmosphere around the temple.

Along with special pujas and other religious programmes being conducted as part of the Mukkoti festival, the drone laser show offered devotees a unique experience.

The combination of traditional religious festivities and modern technology added to the celebrations at the Mukkoti shrine.

Temple trustee Mogili Indumauli Reddy expressed happiness over the response to the programme, describing the drone laser show as a special attraction of the Mukkoti festivities and a memorable experience for devotees.