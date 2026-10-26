Gade Sai Krishna custodial death case: CBI team visits burial ground, questions staff.

VIJAYAWADA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials investigating the alleged custodial death of 24-year-old Gade Sai Krishna conducted inspections at several locations in Vijayawada on Sunday, the third day of their investigation into the sensational case.

As part of the probe, a CBI team visited Swargapuri, a burial ground in Krishnalanka where Sai Krishna’s body was allegedly cremated.

The officials questioned five persons, including the staff Ravi and Daniel, who work at the burial ground, and collected information about the circumstances surrounding the burial.

The CBI team examined records maintained at Swargapuri and questioned the staff for nearly an hour.

CBI officials reportedly gathered crucial details as part of their efforts to establish the sequence of events following Sai Krishna’s death.

The visit to the burial ground is part of the agency’s ongoing investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of Sai Krishna, who was allegedly subjected to custodial torture.