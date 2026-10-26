Kurnool poll fight enters high gear

KURNOOL: Campaigning for Kurnool Municipal Corporation elections has gathered pace ahead of polling on November 1, with the ruling TDP and opposition YSRCP intensifying efforts to mobilise voters across the city.

The elections have evolved into a prestige battle for both parties, with senior leaders taking a leading role in canvassing for candidates and appealing directly to voters.

Kurnool Municipal Corporation comprises 68 wards and has nearly 4.79 lakh voters. The outcome is expected to determine not only control of civic body but also the political fortunes of several key leaders.

The TDP and YSRCP have emerged as the principal contenders, focusing on voter outreach, local development issues and civic amenities. While candidates are conducting campaigns in their wards, senior party leaders have assumed a prominent role in strengthening their parties’ prospects.

Industries Minister TG Bharath is spearheading TDP campaign and canvassing support for the party’s mayoral candidate, Bolladula Pratyusha. Accompanied by local leaders and party workers, he has been touring wards and urging voters to back ruling party to accelerate city’s development.

The YSRCP has fielded U Susheela for the mayoral post, reserved for a Scheduled Caste woman. The party’s campaign is being led by former Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, district in-charge S.V. Mohan Reddy and former Kodumur MLA M Mani Gandhi.

The YSRCP is banking on grassroots mobilisation and highlighting welfare initiatives introduced during its tenure in government to consolidate support. With both parties sharpening their focus on civic issues and voter mobilisation, campaigning is expected to intensify further across all 68 wards in the run-up to polling.