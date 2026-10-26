Minister Rammohan Naidu urges people to support coalition in local polls

SRIKAKULAM: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, along with MLA Gouthu Sireesha conducted election campaign across the 36 wards of Palasa-Kasibugga Municipality limits in Srikakulam district on Sunday.

During the campaign they introduced coalition candidates to the public once again and appealed to voters to ensure their victory with a large majority in the upcoming municipal elections.

The minister also held meetings with coalition cadres and representatives of various social groups to discuss local issues and development priorities.

In wards 21 to 24 of Palasa Municipality, several YSRCP members joined the Telugu Desam Party in the presence of the Union Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Rammohan Naidu stated that development projects worth about Rs 1,043 crore had been brought to Palasa constituency in the past two and a half years.

He emphasised that the coalition government’s goal was to provide permanent solutions to long-standing problems faced by the people.

Later, Rammohan Naidu highlighted that the long-pending Palasa Railway Overbridge (ROB), delayed for 16 years, was completed under the coalition government. With the cooperation of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the project was finished at a cost of Rs 43 crore.

He assured that the Talapadra ROB would also be completed soon. He highlighted that Palasa had secured one of the two Kendriya Vidyalayas sanctioned for the state, the other being at Kuppam.

He noted that this would boost educational development in the region and Under the Amrit Bharat scheme.