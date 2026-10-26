North Andhra gears up to face Cyclone Arnab.

VISAKHAPATNAM: North Andhra districts have stepped up preparedness for Cyclone Arnab, with authorities ordering precautionary measures, setting up control rooms and identifying vulnerable areas for evacuation as heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected over the next few days.

Collectors of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts have directed officials to remain on alert, coordinate across departments and prioritise the safety of people living in low-lying, coastal and landslide-prone areas.

In Visakhapatnam, District Collector M Abhishikth Kishore directed officials to take advance measures to deal with the weather system, which is expected to bring rainfall from October 26.

The Collector directed officials to monitor reservoir water levels, alert residents in hill-slope areas and keep rehabilitation centres ready for evacuations.

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), revenue and other departments were asked to coordinate rescue and relief operations. Machinery to remove fallen trees and branches should be positioned in advance, while officials were told to ensure uninterrupted power supply and emergency medical services.