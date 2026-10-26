North Andhra gears up to face Cyclone Arnab.

VISAKHAPATNAM: North Andhra districts have stepped up preparedness for Cyclone Arnab, with authorities ordering precautionary measures, setting up control rooms and identifying vulnerable areas for evacuation as heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected over the next few days.
Collectors of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts have directed officials to remain on alert, coordinate across departments and prioritise the safety of people living in low-lying, coastal and landslide-prone areas.
In Visakhapatnam, District Collector M Abhishikth Kishore directed officials to take advance measures to deal with the weather system, which is expected to bring rainfall from October 26.
The Collector directed officials to monitor reservoir water levels, alert residents in hill-slope areas and keep rehabilitation centres ready for evacuations.
The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), revenue and other departments were asked to coordinate rescue and relief operations. Machinery to remove fallen trees and branches should be positioned in advance, while officials were told to ensure uninterrupted power supply and emergency medical services.
People can contact the control room at 8912590100 and 8912590102. Separate control rooms are to be established at GVMC, zonal and mandal offices, with officials required to remain in constant contact with the district control room.
In Anakapalli district, Collector Vijaya Krishnan directed officials to identify residents in low-lying and coastal areas and complete the evacuation identification process by the evening of October 26.
Officials were instructed to ensure that students staying in hostels receive safe drinking water and quality meals, and that adequate precautions are taken at residential facilities.
The Anakapalli administration has directed officials to keep mobile phone towers operational and arrange generators to support essential services in case of power failures. Control rooms will function round the clock at the Collectorate from October 26, with additional facilities at divisional and mandal offices.
Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea.In Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Collector T Nishanthi announced that a control room was being established at the District Collectorate in Paderu.