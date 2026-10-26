'Take steps to minimise loss of life and property': AP home minister

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has stepped up its preparedness in view of a depression over the Bay of Bengal that is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has issued key instructions to officials to minimise loss of life and property as the State braces for widespread rainfall from Monday and heavy to very heavy rain in coastal districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The cyclone is likely to cross the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, bringing strong winds with speeds of 115 to 125 kmph, she said.

Anitha directed District Collectors, SPs and field-level officials in the likely affected districts to remain on high alert and take precautionary measures. She instructed authorities to immediately remove dangerous hoardings and make advance arrangements to evacuate people in vulnerable coastal areas to safer locations, if necessary.

She stressed the need to ensure that relief and rescue operations could be launched without delay. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams should be kept ready in cyclone-prone areas to respond to emergencies, she said.