'Take steps to minimise loss of life and property': AP home minister

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has stepped up its preparedness in view of a depression over the Bay of Bengal that is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm.
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has issued key instructions to officials to minimise loss of life and property as the State braces for widespread rainfall from Monday and heavy to very heavy rain in coastal districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The cyclone is likely to cross the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, bringing strong winds with speeds of 115 to 125 kmph, she said.
Anitha directed District Collectors, SPs and field-level officials in the likely affected districts to remain on high alert and take precautionary measures. She instructed authorities to immediately remove dangerous hoardings and make advance arrangements to evacuate people in vulnerable coastal areas to safer locations, if necessary.
She stressed the need to ensure that relief and rescue operations could be launched without delay. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams should be kept ready in cyclone-prone areas to respond to emergencies, she said.
The Home Minister also directed officials to continuously monitor the situation through district control rooms and take immediate action based on changing weather conditions. She emphasised coordination among departments to ensure an effective response to any emergency arising from the cyclone.
Anitha advised fishermen not to venture into the sea until conditions improve. She also instructed officials to prohibit tourists from entering beaches as a precautionary measure.
Appealing to the public to avoid risky activities, she warned against taking selfies near the sea in areas witnessing high waves or engaging in other dangerous activities.
The Minister urged farmers and the general public to take necessary precautions in view of the expected rainfall and strong winds. She cautioned people against believing or forwarding rumours circulating on social media.
Anitha asked the public to regularly follow cyclone alerts issued APSDMA and RTGS.