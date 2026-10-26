TDP scores major win in Kadapa, makes inroads in Pulivendula

The TDP-led NDA has secured a significant advantage in Kadapa district’s civic polls, winning unopposed in seven of district’s nine municipalities.

The biggest setback for the YSRCP came in Pulivendula, where TDP candidates were elected unopposed in 20 of municipality’s 40 wards. Election officials formally declared the winners, issued certificates.

Kadapa district has one municipal corporation and eight municipalities. The civic polls have become a prestige battle for both the NDA and YSRCP, with senior leaders actively campaigning across Kadapa.

The YSRCP campaign was led by Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, MP YS Avinash Reddy and district president P Ravindranath Reddy.

The alliance secured unopposed chairperson posts in six urban local bodies. Dr Dontam Gayatri was elected Rajampet Municipal Chairperson, Divyateja Somesula won Badvel municipality, while N Raghava Red dy was elected chairperson of Proddatur Municipality. Gongal Reddy Swapna won Kamala puram Nagar Panchayat, BJP candidate Madhulatha secured Yerraguntla Nagar Panchayat and Dhanapala Jagan Mohan was elected chairperson of Mydukur Municipality.

However, elections for the chairperson posts in Jammalamadugu and Pulivendula are yet to be held. Jammalamadugu is headed for a closely watched contest between Jyothi, wife of Bhupesh Reddy, and Haimavathi, daughter of former minister P Siva Reddy.

In Pulivendula, TDP candidate Thugutla Geetha will face former chairperson Pramilamma. With the TDP already winning half of Pulivendula’s wards unopposed, the remaining wards and chairperson election are expected to witness an intense contest.