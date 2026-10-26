TDP & YSRCP intensify battle for Mayoral post

NELLORE: The campaign for the Nellore Municipal Corporation elections has intensified, with the ruling TDP-led NDA and YSRCP deploying senior leaders and cadres for division-wise outreach ahead of polling.

The TDP has fielded former deputy mayor and BC leader P Roop Kumar Yadav as its mayoral candidate, while the YSRCP has nominated Anam Vijaya Kumar Reddy, whose wife, Anam Arunamma, served as former Nellore Zilla Parishad chairperson.

The corporation comprises 72 divisions, equally divided between the Nellore City and Nellore Rural Assembly constituencies. With nearly 4.5 lakh voters, both parties are stepping up efforts to broaden support among voters.

The TDP campaign has gained support from its NDA allies, the Jana Sena Party and BJP, following seat-sharing arrangements. Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy have been leading roadshows and ward-level campaigns.

Projecting development as its central plank, TDP has urged voters to back Roop Kumar Yadav, arguing that an alliance-led corporation would speed up infrastructure projects and support Nellore’s growth.