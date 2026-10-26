TDP & YSRCP intensify battle for Mayoral post

NELLORE: The campaign for the Nellore Municipal Corporation elections has intensified, with the ruling TDP-led NDA and YSRCP deploying senior leaders and cadres for division-wise outreach ahead of polling.
The TDP has fielded former deputy mayor and BC leader P Roop Kumar Yadav as its mayoral candidate, while the YSRCP has nominated Anam Vijaya Kumar Reddy, whose wife, Anam Arunamma, served as former Nellore Zilla Parishad chairperson.
The corporation comprises 72 divisions, equally divided between the Nellore City and Nellore Rural Assembly constituencies. With nearly 4.5 lakh voters, both parties are stepping up efforts to broaden support among voters.
The TDP campaign has gained support from its NDA allies, the Jana Sena Party and BJP, following seat-sharing arrangements. Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy have been leading roadshows and ward-level campaigns.
Projecting development as its central plank, TDP has urged voters to back Roop Kumar Yadav, arguing that an alliance-led corporation would speed up infrastructure projects and support Nellore’s growth.
“The TDP-led alliance is committed to the all-round development of Nellore Municipal Corporation, with a focus on improving civic infrastructure and addressing the needs of people across both the city and rural segments. Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has brought development works worth nearly Rs 966 crore to the rural constituency, while Minister P Narayana has initiated several projects in the city. We will continue to prioritise infrastructure, civic amenities and the overall progress of Nellore to improve residents’ quality of life,” Roop Kumar Yadav said.
The YSRCP has mounted a campaign. MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy and party workers have been touring divisions in support of Anam Vijaya Kumar Reddy.
The YSRCP has challenged the TDP’s development narrative, alleging that several projects were conceived or initiated during its tenure. The party has also highlighted alleged public dissatisfaction, internal differences within the ruling alliance and unfulfilled promises.
Both parties are targeting minorities, youth and women through outreach programmes, community meetings and social media campaigns.