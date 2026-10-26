TMT rebar production back on track at RINL

VISAKHAPATNAM: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, has resumed production of its prime product, TMT (thermo-mechanically treated) rebars, from mid-October, improving the availability of Vizag Steel products in the market.

The rebars are manufactured at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant under the brand name Vizag TMT and have an established presence in the construction sector.

With the resumption of rolling operations, the supply of TMT rebars in various sizes has increased, providing customers and dealers with greater access to the plant’s products for house construction, infrastructure development and other building projects.

TMT rebars are widely used in reinforced concrete construction, where steel bars provide tensile strength to concrete structures. Their use in residential buildings, commercial complexes and infrastructure projects makes their availability an important factor for builders, contractors and individual homeowners.

The availability of Vizag TMT rebars in different sizes is expected to help meet the requirements of customers undertaking construction projects of varying scales.

The resumption of production has received a positive response from customers and dealers, according to RINL. Customers have expressed satisfaction over the renewed availability of Vizag Steel TMT rebars, citing their quality and suitability for different construction applications.

The return of the product to the market is expected to strengthen customer confidence and support the brand’s presence in the regional construction sector.

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant supplies steel products to various segments of the domestic market. The resumption of TMT rebar production marks the renewed availability of key product.